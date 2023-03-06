topStoriesenglish2580640
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA SSC 2023

Maharashtra SSC Exams: Three students caught cheating, two teachers found with mobile phones in Latur

Students were allegedly caught cheating during the Maharashtra board exam of class 10th English paper in Latur.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 08:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Exams: Three students caught cheating, two teachers found with mobile phones in Latur

Latur: Three students of a school in Latur in Maharashtra were allegedly caught cheating during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) English exams on Monday, while two teachers were found using mobile phones, an official said. The students were not allowed to complete the paper and the teachers have been issued notices to explain their conduct, he added.

The incidents came to light when Education Officer (Primary Section) Vandana Phutane and Education Officer (Secondary Section) Nagesh Mapari inspected two schools in Deoni tehsil to check how exams were being conducted in the district, he said.

There are 149 examination centres in Latur district and 29 flying squads make daily rounds to ensure there are no malpractices, the official added.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory