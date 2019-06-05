Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 results on Thursday at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announced State Secondary Certificate (SSC) results or Class 10 exam results on Thursday, June 6, on its official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores on examresults.net.

Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the fresh page, enter the required details like your roll number etc and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.