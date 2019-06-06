Maharashtra SSC results 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 results may not be declared on Thursday at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet confirmed the date and time for the release of Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra board class 10 results. However, reports suggest that the results may not be declared on Thursday on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in. The results will also be made available on examresults.net.

Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the fresh page, enter the required details like your roll number etc and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to March 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests, which are expected to be conducted in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.