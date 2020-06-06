Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi worst-hit as India's COVID-19 cases mount to 2.36 lakh

New Delhi: India struggles to contain the spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases as several states witness a massive jump in the number of infections. Some states have reported doubling of cases while some have registered a spike of nearly 10 times.

Notably, since the Shramik trains were permitted to operate from May 1, states with atleast 1000 cases of the coronavirus saw the numbers almost double. These trains carried migrant labourers from different states to their native states.

Also adding to the total tally of cases was the start of international flights from May 7 which brought stranded Indians from abroad to their home states.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on May 1, there were 35 thousand COVID-19 cases in the country and the death toll was less than 1150.

While on Saturday, India's total of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 2.36 lakh while the number of fatalities rose to 6,348. Nearly 10,000 new cases and 294 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Here's the state wise data of coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1654 2576 73 4303 3 Arunachal Pradesh 44 1 0 45 4 Assam 1651 498 4 2153 5 Bihar 2342 2225 29 4596 6 Chandigarh 77 222 5 304 7 Chhattisgarh 633 244 2 879 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 13 1 0 14 9 Delhi 15311 10315 708 26334 10 Goa 131 65 0 196 11 Gujarat 4901 13003 1190 19094 12 Haryana 1439 2134 24 3597 13 Himachal Pradesh 199 189 5 393 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2202 1086 36 3324 15 Jharkhand 464 410 7 881 16 Karnataka 3090 1688 57 4835 17 Kerala 973 712 14 1699 18 Ladakh 48 48 1 97 19 Madhya Pradesh 2734 5878 384 8996 20 Maharashtra 42224 35156 2849 80229 21 Manipur 91 41 0 132 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 21 1 0 22 24 Nagaland 94 0 0 94 25 Odisha 996 1604 8 2608 26 Puducherry 63 36 0 99 27 Punjab 344 2069 48 2461 28 Rajasthan 2507 7359 218 10084 29 Sikkim 3 0 0 3 30 Tamil Nadu 12700 15762 232 28694 31 Telengana 1550 1627 113 3290 32 Tripura 519 173 0 692 33 Uttarakhand 860 344 11 1215 34 Uttar Pradesh 3828 5648 257 9733 35 West Bengal 4025 2912 366 7303 Cases being reassigned to states 8192 8192 Total# 115942 114073 6642 236657

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state registering the highest number of cases with a total of 80,229 infections while the death count is more than 2,800.

Followed by Tamil Nadu which has a total of 28,694 cases and the death toll is at 232. The number of active cases is 12,700 while the recovered cases are as high as 15,762.

Delhi too as emerged as coronavirus' top hotspot with a total of 26,334 cases, of which 15,311 is active cases, reocovered cases at 10,315 with 708 deaths.

Gujarat's total tally of cases touched 19,094 with 4901 active cases, 13,003 cured cases and 1,190 fatalities.

In Rajasthan, the total number of cases mounted to 10,084, with 2,507 active cases, 7,359 cured cases and 218 deaths.