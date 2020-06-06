Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi worst-hit as India's COVID-19 cases mount to 2.36 lakh

New Delhi: India struggles to contain the spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases as several states witness a massive jump in the number of infections. Some states have reported doubling of cases while some have registered a spike of nearly 10 times.
Notably, since the Shramik trains were permitted to operate from May 1, states with atleast 1000 cases of the coronavirus saw the numbers almost double. These trains carried migrant labourers from different states to their native states.
Also adding to the total tally of cases was the start of international flights from May 7 which brought stranded Indians from abroad to their home states.
According to the Union Health Ministry data on May 1, there were 35 thousand COVID-19 cases in the country and the death toll was less than 1150.
While on Saturday, India's total of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 2.36 lakh while the number of fatalities rose to 6,348. Nearly 10,000 new cases and 294 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Here's the state wise data of coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1654
|2576
|73
|4303
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|1
|0
|45
|4
|Assam
|1651
|498
|4
|2153
|5
|Bihar
|2342
|2225
|29
|4596
|6
|Chandigarh
|77
|222
|5
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|633
|244
|2
|879
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|13
|1
|0
|14
|9
|Delhi
|15311
|10315
|708
|26334
|10
|Goa
|131
|65
|0
|196
|11
|Gujarat
|4901
|13003
|1190
|19094
|12
|Haryana
|1439
|2134
|24
|3597
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|199
|189
|5
|393
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2202
|1086
|36
|3324
|15
|Jharkhand
|464
|410
|7
|881
|16
|Karnataka
|3090
|1688
|57
|4835
|17
|Kerala
|973
|712
|14
|1699
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|48
|1
|97
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2734
|5878
|384
|8996
|20
|Maharashtra
|42224
|35156
|2849
|80229
|21
|Manipur
|91
|41
|0
|132
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|21
|1
|0
|22
|24
|Nagaland
|94
|0
|0
|94
|25
|Odisha
|996
|1604
|8
|2608
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|344
|2069
|48
|2461
|28
|Rajasthan
|2507
|7359
|218
|10084
|29
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12700
|15762
|232
|28694
|31
|Telengana
|1550
|1627
|113
|3290
|32
|Tripura
|519
|173
|0
|692
|33
|Uttarakhand
|860
|344
|11
|1215
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|35
|West Bengal
|4025
|2912
|366
|7303
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8192
|8192
|Total#
|115942
|114073
|6642
|236657
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state registering the highest number of cases with a total of 80,229 infections while the death count is more than 2,800.
Followed by Tamil Nadu which has a total of 28,694 cases and the death toll is at 232. The number of active cases is 12,700 while the recovered cases are as high as 15,762.
Delhi too as emerged as coronavirus' top hotspot with a total of 26,334 cases, of which 15,311 is active cases, reocovered cases at 10,315 with 708 deaths.
Gujarat's total tally of cases touched 19,094 with 4901 active cases, 13,003 cured cases and 1,190 fatalities.
In Rajasthan, the total number of cases mounted to 10,084, with 2,507 active cases, 7,359 cured cases and 218 deaths.