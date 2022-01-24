Maharashtra to reopen schools today, Pune to keep shut due to rising Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: Amid a declining number of daily Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra will today (January 24, 2022) reopen schools for Classes 1 to 9 for offline classroom sessions.

Schools in the state were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in the coronavirus cases and in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

"Our SOPs are very strict and clear. We have given four days of advance notice to the management of schools to undertake vaccination and sanitisation and for preparation of time-table. The timing and other necessary decisions will be taken by the local authorities, such as district collector or municipal commissioner based on the local situations," Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad had said on January 20 while announcing the decision.

The decision has been taken following detailed deliberations with the Hon'ble @CMOMaharashtra, cabinet colleagues,the paediatric task force & education experts. In these areas, the local administration is empowered to assess and take decisions regarding safe resumption of schools — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 20, 2022

In Mumbai, the local civic body had announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) assessment had indicated that the cases of Omicron infection are not on the rise, and it had said that the curve was flattening. It prompted the officials to propose the reopening of schools for physical attendance.

However, in cities like Pune and Aurangabad, schools will remain shut while classes continue in the online mode due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Majority of parents in Maharashtra unwilling to send children to school

About 62 per cent of surveyed parents in Maharashtra are unwilling to send their children to school from January 24. The findings were based on a survey conducted by the online community platform LocalCircle across tier-I, tier-II/III and tier-IV cities of the state that received 4,976 responses.

Of the total, 67 per cent of respondents were men and the remaining 33 per cent women, the survey showed.

Complete thought given to school reopening decision

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the decision to reopen schools for primary classes to XII from Monday was taken after complete thought was given to the issue.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Tope said the opening of schools was necessary for the brain development of children and it was not right to keep them at home for long.

"We have given a lot of flexibility and also stressed that following Covid-19 norms is a must," the minister said, adding that parents must send their wards to school.

District education officials are in constant touch with Collectors and CEOs of respective areas to ensure safe resumption of schools. Directed district administration to take decisions regarding reopening based on local conditions. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 21, 2022

While Covid-19 cases have increased over the past few days, 90-95 per cent oxygen and ICU beds are vacant, he said, adding that restrictions would be eased if the rate of hospitalisation remains low.

The minister also informed that 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the state have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while second dose coverage is in the 62-63 per cent range.

He, however, said several people had skipped their second vaccine dose and health workers were trying their best to get this section to overcome hesitancy.

Maharashtra sees 40,805 Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115. The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955 and left the state with 2,93,305 active coronavirus infections.

No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which, 1,437 have been discharged. The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002, he added.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 2,550 new cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,33,915 and toll to 16,535.

Mumbai division, which comprises adjoining districts, saw 6,665 cases and 21 deaths, leaving the tally at 21,79,271and the toll at 36,416.

Nashik division reported 4,777 cases, while Pune division saw 15,166 cases, including 6,284 in Pune city and 4,085 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures

Total Positive: 75,07,225

Death toll: 1,42,115

Recoveries: 70,67,955

Active cases: 2,93,305

Total tests: 7,33,69,912

(With agency inputs)

