Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Two brothers killed in motorcycle-truck collision

Two brothers were killed and their cousin was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Akola district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

Akola: Two brothers were killed and their cousin was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Akola district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

The mishap took place around 7 am when the three victims were going from Medashi village to a hospital in the nearby Patur town, a police official said.

The victims were speeding on a road which was slippery due to an oil spill sometime back. They suddenly saw a truck coming from the opposite direction but the two-wheeler rider apparently failed to apply brakes in time, he said.

As a result, the truck collided head-on with the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, the official said. The deceased were identified as Sunil Chavan (28) and Manik Chavan (25), he said.

Their cousin brother, who was injured in the mishap, was admitted to a government hospital, he added.

