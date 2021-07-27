हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra: Two injured as building collapses in Bhiwandi

Fire personnel rescued two senior citizens, both aged above 70, and rushed them to a hospital.

Maharashtra: Two injured as building collapses in Bhiwandi
Representational Image

Mumbai: Two senior citizens were injured on Tuesday (July 27) when a portion of an old two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said.

The house, which officials said was more than 60 years old, was located in the Zend Naka area.

Fire personnel rescued two senior citizens, both aged above 70, and rushed them to a hospital.

The remaining portion of the house was pulled down as it was posing a threat, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a portion of a balcony of a building collapsed in Kalyan city, also in the Thane district. Nobody was injured in the incident, according to officials.

(With agency inputs)

