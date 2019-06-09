close

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Two women killed as tanker runs over footpath

According to police, the two women and a child, who were road labourers, were asleep on the footpath opposite Timbuctoo hotel in the suburb when the incident occurred. 

Mumbai: Two women were killed after a tanker ran over them in Mumbai's Vikhroli Kailash Complex 90 Feet Road area on Saturday.

The driver of an oil tanker lost control of his vehicle and rammed into another tanker from behind, resulting in a collision of several tankers on the road, and badly crushed the sleeping labourers. 

While two women died on the spot, a child and other woman got severely injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the tanker fled the spot and investigation of the matter is underway.

There have been several complaints against the large-scale illegal parking on this road, but no action has been taken so far.

MaharashtraMumbaitankerfootpathVikhroli
