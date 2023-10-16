Maharashtra: Under Construction Flyover Of Mumbai-Goa Highway Collapses In Chiplun- Watch
The Crane machine mounted on the under-construction flyover was damaged in the collapse incident.
New Delhi: A pillar of the under-construction Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway collapsed on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Chiplun which in turn led to the subsequent collapse of a section of the flyover. This incident also caused damage to a crane machine that had been in operation at the location. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties stemming from the incident. The incident also resulted in the crane machine sustaining damage. Importantly, no individuals were harmed in the aftermath of the incident, ensuring the safety of all involved.
