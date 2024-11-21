Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Exit Polls 2024: Photo Finish For BJP, Congress? C-Voter Says 61 Seats Hold Key

Maharashtra Election Exit Polls 2024: Maharashtra has recorded a voter turnout of 65.2%, highest since 1995. This can be credited to two factors - polarisation of Hindus/muslims and higher turnout of women voters who happens to be the beneficiary of Ladki Bahin Yojana. While majority of the exit polls on Wednesday predicted easy win for the BJP-led Mahayuti, some gave an edge to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi while some predicting a photo finish for both alliances.

The C-Voter exit poll by India Today which has been released on Thursday, stopped short of projecting a winner claiming a close contest on around five dozen seats. The C-Voter survey suggests that the Mahayuti alliance might hold a slight advantage over the Congress-led MVA in the 288-seat Assembly, with projections giving Mahayuti 112 seats and the MVA 104. Additionally, the exit poll indicates that 61 seats are too close to predict.

The majority mark stands at 145. So, if even 50 seats of these 61 swings to either side, then the Mahayuti's tally will reach 162 and similarly, that of MVA will reach 154. This again give a sense of very close contest.

Projections By Other Exit Polls

Matrize Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti (BJP and allies): 150-170 seats with 48% vote share.

MVA (Congress and allies): 110-130 seats with 42% vote share.

Others: 8-10 seats, 10% vote share.

People’s Pulse Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 175-195 seats.

MVA: 85-112 seats.

Others: 7-12 seats.

JVC-TimesNow Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 159 seats.

MVA: 116 seats.

Others: 13 seats.

P-MARQ Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 137-157 seats.

MVA: 126-146 seats.

Others: 2-8 seats.

Poll Diary Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 122-186 seats.

MVA: 69-121 seats.

Others: 12-29 seats.

Chanakya Strategies Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 152-160 seats.

MVA: 130-138 seats.

Others: 6-8 seats.

Lokshahi Maharashtra Rudra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 128-142 seats.

MVA: 125-140 seats.

Others: 18-23 seats.

Lokpoll Maharashtra Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 115-128 seats with 37-40% vote share.

MVA: 151-162 seats with 43-46% vote share.

Others: 5-14 seats, 16-19% vote share.

The counting of votes for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 23, following the single-phase election in the state on Wednesday and two-phase polling in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20. The majority mark in Maharashtra stands at 145 seats. All eyes are now on November 23, as the results will determine which alliance secures the mandate in Maharashtra. (With PTI inputs)