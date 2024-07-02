Maharashtra Waterfall Accident: Pune Administration Comes Up With Safety Measures For Tourists

New Delhi: Following the incident that occurred near the Bhushi Dam, the Pune administration has now come into action and outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations in the district. The notification said to Identify the dangerous spots at various tourist places so that tourists do not venture beyond them.

Pune Collector Dr Suhas Divase issued a set of guidelines on Monday instructing the authorities to conduct surveys at tourist spots to identify potential hazards and implement necessary safety measures for visitors.

"Identify the dangerous spots at various tourist places, such as dams, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, cliffs, and mark them as prohibited areas by installing perimeter lines and warning boards, so that tourists do not venture beyond them," Divase said, PTI reported.

Tourist spots prone to disasters and where safety measures cannot be implemented must be shut down for tourists, he said.

They should involve NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, NDRF, and local residents to manage disasters at these locations. The collector added that ambulances with first aid facilities should also be deployed.

Direction To Forest Department

The forest department should take action against encroachments at tourist spots in forest areas. The local administration should decide the timings for visitors and ensure they do not stop there after sunset, the Collector said.

He added that the visitors will not be allowed to enter tourist spots located in forest areas after 6 pm.

Waterfall Tragedy In Lonavala

The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday when a woman and four children were swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam, which is a well-known picnic spot in the picturesque Lonavala hill station of Maharashtra's Pune district.

The rescue organisation named the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year.