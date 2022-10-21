'Maharashtra would be the ENVY of the world, IF...': Raj Thackeray's SIGNIFICANT note before Diwali- Read HERE

On the occasion of Diwali, MNS President Raj Thackeray wrote a letter addressed to the people of Mumbai. In this letter, he invited the people for Deepotsav to be held at Shivaji Park. "We do not celebrate happiness alone. The more relatives and friends participate in it, the more the joy of the ceremony increases."

Raj Thackeray's Note

The excitement of Diwali is visible everywhere. In the last few years, Diwali was a bit overshadowed due to the Corona virus, but this time, on the occasion of Diwali, there is excitement and happiness again in the atmosphere. Diwali and the lighting of Shivtirtha area, i.e. 'Deepotsav', have become an equation for the last 10 years. Every year we light up the Shivtirtha, its roads and trees. Even in the two years of Corona, we did not let that tradition break. This year we are also going to celebrate Diwali with this illumination. I am writing this letter to invite for Deepotsav.

Raj Thackeray's Invitation

On the occasion of Diwali, we light up our house, our yard and our surroundings with lights. I consider this area of Shivtirtha in Dadar as my home yard, so with your cooperation and participation we are going to light up this yard with various colorful lights and other decorations. I think that if everyone kept their house and their yard and their surroundings beautiful like this, Maharashtra would be the envy of the world. I have the same feeling behind doing this.