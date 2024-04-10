Advertisement
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA TRAGEDY

Maharashtra's Tragedy: Five Die In Attempt To Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well

A rescue attempt to save the cat stuck inside the biogas pit, ended in tragic death of five people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra's Tragedy: Five Die In Attempt To Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well

Five individuals lost their live in an attempt to save a cat that fell into an abandoned well, late last night in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. A rescue attempt to save the cat stuck inside the biogas pit, ended in tragedy. According to Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, a police team has recovered the bodies of the individuals from the well. 

The incident unfolded when the cat, believed to have wandered near the well, fell into the precarious pit. In an effort to rescue the stranded animal, a group of six individuals plunged into the abandoned well one after another. Tragically, the well, which was being used to store animal waste for biogas production, proved to be a death trap. 

"A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into an abandoned well-having animal waste stored while trying to rescue a cat," stated SP Jadhav. Only one person managed to survive as he had tied himself by a rope tied around his waist. He was later rescued by the authorities and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. 

The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been disclosed by authorities pending notification of their families. As per police a probe is underway to rule out the idea of potential negligence or safety lapses that may have contributed. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?