Five individuals lost their live in an attempt to save a cat that fell into an abandoned well, late last night in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. A rescue attempt to save the cat stuck inside the biogas pit, ended in tragedy. According to Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, a police team has recovered the bodies of the individuals from the well.

The incident unfolded when the cat, believed to have wandered near the well, fell into the precarious pit. In an effort to rescue the stranded animal, a group of six individuals plunged into the abandoned well one after another. Tragically, the well, which was being used to store animal waste for biogas production, proved to be a death trap.

#WATCH | Five people died in a bid to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well (used as a biogas pit) in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, late at night.



According to Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, Ahmednagar,

"A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into an abandoned well-having animal waste stored while trying to rescue a cat," stated SP Jadhav. Only one person managed to survive as he had tied himself by a rope tied around his waist. He was later rescued by the authorities and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not yet been disclosed by authorities pending notification of their families. As per police a probe is underway to rule out the idea of potential negligence or safety lapses that may have contributed.