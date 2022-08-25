Protest against former minister Aaditya Thackeray has started in Maharashtra. The MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Camp raised slogans against Aaditya and also showed posters outside the legislature saying 'Param Pujya Yuvraj'. Apart from this, there was a lot of uproar in the assembly also over a 'word' of Aaditya. The special thing is that the MLAs who rebelled in Shiv Sena were constantly saying that they would not target the Thackeray family.

The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena came down with a poster against Aaditya today at assembly. In this poster, the former minister is shown sitting upside down on a horse. Through this it is being shown that the horse is looking towards Hindutva, but Aditya's face is towards Mahavikas Aghadi. Also, the poster reads ' Param Pujya (P.PU) Yuvraj (Calling him Pappu of Maharashtra)'.

The information was given by Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit in the assembly that not a single child has died due to malnutrition. It is reported that it was said on behalf of Aaditya that he should be ashamed that he could not do anything for the tribal community. Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar objected to this and said that it is an unparliamentary word.

Mungantiwar said that he was in power for two and a half years, should he say that his father was ashamed? Gavit said that all the information in this regard was given in the High Court. Apart from Aaditya, Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan also objected to Gavit's question and said that it is insensitive. At the same time, a demand was raised on behalf of Nationalist Congress Party MLA Diliv Walse Patil that the minister's reply should be removed from the table.

According to media reports, Aaditya had said that the minister is giving wrong information about malnutrition. He said that if he sees the condition of tribal society, he will be ashamed as a politician. After the Shiv Sena MLA's reply, Mungantiwar angrily said that he should have used parliamentary language.