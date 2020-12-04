Maharashtra's Ranjit Disale wins Global Teacher 2020, pledges to share prize money of Rs 7 cr with other finalists

Mumbai: A primary school teacher from India's Maharashtra was declared as the winner of the annual Global Teacher Prize 2020. Ranjitsinh Disale has been recognised for his his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

Disale, 32, was awarded a prize amount of USD 1 million. The teacher from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra's Solapur district was named winner from among 10 finalists from across the world for the annual prize.

Soon after the announcement, Disale said that he will be sharing 50 per cent of his prize money with his fellow finalists to support their 'incredible work'. In accordance with his believe that teachers are the world's 'real change-makers'.

"Teachers are the real change-makers who are changing the lives of their students with a mixture of chalk and challenges. They always believe in giving and sharing. And, therefore, I am very pleased to announce that I will share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among my fellow top 10 finalists to support their incredible work. I believe, together, we can change this world because sharing is growing," he said.

Disale's gesture assures that the the other nine finalists will receive around USD 55,000 each.

Disale was selected in the final 10 from over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries. The 'Global Teacher Prize' was founded by the Varkey Foundation in 2014 to recognise an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

The Global Teacher Prize is paid out in equal instalments over 10 years, with the Varkey Foundation providing winners with financial counselling and support through an ambassadorial role for the profession.

