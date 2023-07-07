Maharastra Cabinet Expansion Soon? Devendra Fadnavis Holds Late Night Meet With CM Eknath Shinde

Days after Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Sena government, the top leaders of the ruling parties in the state are scrambling to finalize the cabinet expansion to keep the flock together. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a late-night meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. According to reports, the two leaders discussed the cabinet expansion among other issues. The meeting came amid the fierce power tussle between rival NCP factions, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Deputy CM Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM's residence after the meeting on Thursday late at night. The meeting also came against the backdrop of opposition parties claiming that CM Shinde will be replaced and only for this reason, Ajit Pawar has joined the ruling alliance. However, addressing the reports of discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs regarding NCP leader Ajit Pawar's joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government and resigning from the top post, CM Shinde made it clear that his government has emerged even stronger as they have now the support of over 200 MLAs and he had no plans of stepping down. CM Shinde termed all such reports as 'rumours'.

He said further, "With our government now made up of three parties, the strength of our MLAs is more than 200. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in us. Our government is only getting stronger. We have the support of PM Modi and Amit Shah," the Maharashtra CM said. Shinde also chaired a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.



On the split in the NCP, Shinde said the party should introspect on everything that was happening within the rank and file. "They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party. They should look into their party, khud ka ghar toh toot gaya hai (Their own house is broken now)," he said. "Yesterday I also held a meeting with our MPs and MLAs and our government is getting stronger by the day," the CM added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said CM Shinde may be replaced in the coming days, in light of the switchover of Ajit Pawar and 8 other NCP MLAs to the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) government in the state. Dismissing speculations of the state getting a new chief Minister in the coming days, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Opposition parties were deliberating creating confusion, adding that Shinde will remain CM.

"All our senior leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, have already said Eknath Shinde will remain chief minister. He is doing a good job for the state. The Opposition parties are creating confusion," Bawankule said. Earlier, on Sunday, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time. (With ANI inputs)