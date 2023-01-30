Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: ‘Bapu Taught the Country to Live With Love…’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and said that `Bapu` taught the nation the equality of all religions and to fight for the truth. "Bapu taught the whole country to live with love, equality of all religions and to fight for the truth. I salute the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

बापू ने पूरे देश को प्रेम, सर्वधर्म समभाव के साथ जीना और सत्य के लिए लड़ना सिखाया।



राष्ट्रपिता, महात्मा गांधी के शहीद दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2023

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. The Prime Minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country’s resolve to strive for a developed India.

Also read: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Attend Prayer Meet, pay Floral Tribute

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital. Martyrs’ Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)