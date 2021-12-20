'Mahatma Gandhi would be happy to see Kashi today', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (December 19) said Mahatma Gandhi would have been happy to see the "beauty" of Kashi (Varanasi) today, highlighting the city's makeover under the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

"When in 1916 Mahatma Gandhi came to Kashi and went to have 'darshan' of Kashi Vishwanath temple, he made a sharp comment on the dirt and narrow lanes around the temple.

"But now PM Modi has changed the entire situation and Mahatma Gandhi would have been very happy after seeing the beauty of Kashi," he said.

Inspecting key development works in Kashi. It is our endeavour to create best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Behind the success of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is the hardwork of countless individuals. During today’s programme I had the opportunity to honour them and have lunch with them. My Pranams to these proud children of Bharat Mata! pic.twitter.com/iclAG9bmAR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Addressing a programme of RSS-affiliated ABVP here, Yogi Adityanath said in 1980 when the Ramjanmbhoomi movement started it was hard for people to believe that the temple will one day become a reality.

He also alleged that Article 370 - now abrogated - was implemented against the wish of BR Ambedkar and the then-Jansangh leader Shyama Prasad Mookerji.

"Article 370 was introduced silently. Babasaheb opposed it, but his voice was suppressed. Shyama Prasad Mookarji too protested against the article and raised his voice for one nation, one symbol. And he sacrificed himself to end permit raj in Kashmir," he said.

He accused the opposition parties of dividing society in the name of "caste, language, and place".

Adityanath lauded the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for "bringing people of Northeast into the mainstream", saying what could not be done by previous governments, was done by the student organisation.

"Today BJP has government in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. I can say now that ABVP is doing a good job," he said.

Talking about his meeting with 22 BTech students, the CM said 16 of them wanted to launch startups but were not aware of government schemes about it.

He asked the ABVP to create awareness about welfare schemes of the government so that people could be benefited.

The CM claimed that with the start of the ODOP (One District, One Product) scheme, UP has become an export hub.

He said terracotta artists earned Rs 8 lakh in Lucknow and people bought locally-made idols of Lakshmi-Ganesh during Diwali instead of those made in China.

Adityanath lauded PM Modi also for his "management" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said more people died in the US of coronavirus than India despite the latter's weaker health infrastructure and higher population.

Earlier at another event in the city, the CM laid the foundation of or inaugurated 334 development schemes worth Rs 955 crore.

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 19, 2021

During the programme, he also distributed "equipment" among 1261 children with disability.

