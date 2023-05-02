topStoriesenglish2601753
Mahatma Gandhi's Grandson Arun Gandhi Passes Away At 89 After Prolonged Illness

The funeral for the 89-year-old novelist and socio-political activist will take place later today in Kolhapur, according to his son Tushar Gandhi. 

Kolhapur: Arun Gandhi, the son of Sushila and Manilal Gandhi and the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, passed away here on Tuesday morning, according to his son. His son Tushar, daughter Archana, four grandsons, and five great-grandchildren survive him. This evening, the final rites of Arun Gandhi, who referred to himself as a "Peace Farmer," will be held in Kolhapur.

He penned books like `Kasturba, The Forgotten Woman`, `Grandfather Gandhi, with Bethany Hegedus and illustrated by Evan Turk, `The Gift of Anger: And other lessons from my grandfather Mahatma Gandhi`, etc.

The funeral for the 89-year-old novelist and socio-political activist will take place later today in Kolhapur, according to his son Tushar Gandhi. Arun Gandhi, born on April 14, 1934, in Durban to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala, followed in his grandfather's footsteps as an activist.

 

