Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief and veteran leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy is under threat from those in power in Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the former Congress chief highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of inspiration. Congress said his

In her message read out at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Belagavi, Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and the RSS and called for fighting the forces that she claimed had created a toxic atmosphere that led to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Sonia Gandhi was not present at the meeting as she could not travel to Belagavi. The Congress veteran said Mahatma Gandhi becoming Congress president here was a turning point for the party and for the independence movement.

"It was a transformational milestone in our country's history. Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserving, protecting, and promoting the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration," she said. "It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation. His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them," she said in her message.

"These organizations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers," Sonia Gandhi said. The former Congress president said Gandhian institutions in various places across the nation are under assault and noted that it is fitting that this meeting is called 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak.' "It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination," she said.

"I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organization further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organization with such a glorious history has, time and again, demonstrated its resilience. Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose," she said.

The CPP chairperson regretted that she was unable to be present at the "historic occasion." "The 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at this very location. It is, therefore, only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar," she said in her message to the Congress leaders.

(With ANI Inputs)