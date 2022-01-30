हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's Statue vandalised in Odisha's Kendrapara, case registered

The concrete life-size statue at the government-run Pakhyota Upper Primary School was found uprooted from the pedestal, official said. 

Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s Statue vandalised in Odisha&#039;s Kendrapara, case registered
Representational Image

Kendrapara: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Saturday (January 29, 2022).

The concrete life-size statue at the government-run Pakhyota Upper Primary School was found uprooted from the pedestal, they said.

The school is closed at present due to the pandemic.

A case under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 was registered, said Patkura police station inspector Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

It is being suspected that some addicts might have vandalised the statue, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify them.

Tags:
Mahatma GandhiOdishaKendrapara districtGandhi statue vandalised
