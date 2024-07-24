Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar often gives absurd statements in the state assembly. His statements have created controversy in the past as well. Now, the Chief Minister is again making headlines for his absurd comment against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rekha Devi. Responding to Rekha Devi's criticism of the JDU government's policies related to women, CM Kumar said that despite being a woman, she doesn't know anything.

"In logon ke saath jo hain, ye log kabhi kisi mahila ko aage badhaya tha? Are mahila ho, kuchh janti nahi ho. Arre bol rahi hai, kaha se aake? 2005 ke baad ham na mahila ko aage badhaye hain," said Kumar.

The CM said that the RJD never encouraged women's participation and it was the JDU government that took women welfare initiatives after 2005 when it was voted to power.

VIDEO | CM Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) speaks in #Bihar Assembly amid protest by the opposition.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/FLW0fUkbAD July 24, 2024

When the opposition continued raising slogan, CM Kumar told them that he would continue to remind them even if they are not willing to listen to him. Reacting to CM Kumar's remark, Rekha Devi said that the ruling alliance anti-women and the opposition would not tolerate insult of the state's women.

Earlier, Kumar had courted controversy when he made sexually explicit slur while speaking on population control and sex education. Kumar said that an educated girl will force husbad to withdraw at the time of ejaculation. However, his way of explaining the withdrawal method sparked row.