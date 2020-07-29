New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra 10th result 2020 via the board's official press conference. mahresults.nic.in to activate Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020 shortly. The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 will be made available to the students at 1 PM on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 93.32% up from last year’s 75.53%. While the Konkan division has topped, the Aurangabad division has come last. This year, the girls have done better than the boys. A total number of 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam out of which, 15,75,103 appeared and 15,01,105 students passed. Here's is the pass percentage of various divisions - Konkan: 98.77%; Pune: 97.34%; Nagpur: 93.84%; Amravati: 95.14%; Latur: 93.09%, Aurangabad 92.00%.

Here is how to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Students can also check their SSC10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Their result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are also suggested to keep their admit card/roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

A few days ago, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also said that the Maharashtra SSC result will be released by the end of July.

Around 17 Lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. This year, exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 23. However, the geography exam could not be held due to the coronavirus induced lockdown across the country.

Students need to score an aggregate score of 35%, and t least 20% marks in the theory to pass in a subject. About 17 lakh students had registered for the board exams this year. This year, the Geography exam could not be held due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country. The board has decided to grant marks for the Geography subject on the basis of internal assessment.