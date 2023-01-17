'Mai chuna hua CM hu, aap kaun hain?': Arvind Kejriwal's latest dig at Delhi LG VK Saxena

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 17, 2023) took a dig at him and said that he is not his headmaster. Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the issue of the LG's alleged interference in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's work, Kejriwal said that "not even my teachers checked my homework as the LG scrutinises my files".

"I'm an elected chief minister. Who are you?," Kejriwal asked Saxena.

"The LG is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister," he added.

The chief minister alleged that the LG "suffered from a feudal mindset and doesn't want that the poor children in Delhi get good education".

"Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Will he decide where we should send our children to study? Our country is lagging because of such people with a feudal mindset," he claimed.

मेरे Teachers ने आजतक मेरा ऐसे Homework Check नहीं किया



जैसे LG Files लेकर बैठ जाते हैं कि Hand Writing ख़राब है, Spelling ग़लत है।



मैं दिल्ली का चुना हुआ मुख्यमंत्री हूँ, ये LG कौन है?



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/SwyQY4UyVL — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 17, 2023

The AAP has claimed that the city government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training was rejected by Saxena, a charge refuted by the LG's office.

We may be in power at Centre tomorrow, with our LG

Arvind Kejriwal further claimed the LG told him during a meeting that the BJP won 104 seats in the MCD polls because of him and that the saffron party would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the next general elections.

Saying that nothing is permanent in life, Kejriwal said that tomorrow they may be in power at the Centre, with their LG.

"Nothing is permanent in life. We may be in power at the Centre tomorrow, with our LG. Our government will not harass people," he said.

The Delhi CM also said LG Saxena does not have the power to make decisions on his own.

"The Supreme Court has clearly said that he cannot take a call on issues barring the police, land and public order." he added.

He also showed a list of "children of BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers who have studied abroad", and said everyone should have access to the best education.