topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

'Mai chuna hua CM hu, aap kaun hain?': Arvind Kejriwal's latest dig at Delhi LG VK Saxena

Arvind Kejriwal said that "not even my teachers checked my homework as the Delhi LG scrutinises my files".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Mai chuna hua CM hu, aap kaun hain?': Arvind Kejriwal's latest dig at Delhi LG VK Saxena

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 17, 2023) took a dig at him and said that he is not his headmaster. Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the issue of the LG's alleged interference in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's work, Kejriwal said that "not even my teachers checked my homework as the LG scrutinises my files".

"I'm an elected chief minister. Who are you?," Kejriwal asked Saxena. 

"The LG is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister," he added.

The chief minister alleged that the LG "suffered from a feudal mindset and doesn't want that the poor children in Delhi get good education".

"Who is LG, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Will he decide where we should send our children to study? Our country is lagging because of such people with a feudal mindset," he claimed.

The AAP has claimed that the city government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training was rejected by Saxena, a charge refuted by the LG's office.

We may be in power at Centre tomorrow, with our LG

Arvind Kejriwal further claimed the LG told him during a meeting that the BJP won 104 seats in the MCD polls because of him and that the saffron party would win all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the next general elections.

Saying that nothing is permanent in life, Kejriwal said that tomorrow they may be in power at the Centre, with their LG. 

"Nothing is permanent in life. We may be in power at the Centre tomorrow, with our LG. Our government will not harass people," he said.

The Delhi CM also said LG Saxena does not have the power to make decisions on his own. 

"The Supreme Court has clearly said that he cannot take a call on issues barring the police, land and public order." he added.

He also showed a list of "children of BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers who have studied abroad", and said everyone should have access to the best education.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?