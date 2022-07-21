NewsIndia
SONIA GANDHI

'Main Indiraji Ki Bahu Hun, Aur Kisi se NAHI...', Old video of Sonia Gandhi surfaces amid ED questioning

Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning: Sonia Gandhi was issued second summon by the ED on June 23, but she could not appear on that date as she was hospitalized due to COVID-19 and lung infection. The doctors had advised her to take rest at home.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
  • The Congress President was earlier issued a notice to appear on June 8.
  • The ED had questioned former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this case for over 50 hours.
  • The questioning of Sonia, Rahul was initiated late last year after the ED registered a fresh case.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has reached the ED office on Thursday for questioning in the National Herald case.The rhetoric is going on between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Center regarding this. Meanwhile, a video of Sonia Gandhi has also gone viral, in which she is refusing to be afraid of anyone. Here, the police in Delhi is also on alert mode regarding the appearance of the Congress President. In the viral video, Sonia is saying, 'Main Indiraji Ki Bahu Hun, Aur Kisi se Nehi Darti Hun'. Congress leader KC Venugopal is also seen in this video shared by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present along with Sonia Gandhi, who came out for questioning on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi was issued second summon by the ED on June 23, but she could not appear on that date as she was hospitalized due to COVID-19 and lung infection. The doctors had advised her to take rest at home.The Congress President was earlier issued a notice to appear on June 8, but was issued summons for June 23 after she was found infected with the coronavirus. The ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi's son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in this case for over 50 hours in several sessions spanning five days.The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Congress-promoted Young Indian Pvt Ltd, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The questioning of Sonia, Rahul was initiated late last year after the ED registered a fresh case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, a trial court had taken cognizance of the Income Tax Department's investigation against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

