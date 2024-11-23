‘Main Samandar Hoon….’: Fadnavis’s 2019 Video Surfaces After BJP’s Thumping Show In Maharashtra Polls

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra. The BJP-led alliance has won or is leading on 230 seats, as per the latest trends. On the other hand, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to win or is leading on 46 seats.

Following Mahayuti's extraordinary performance in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 2019 speech in the state Assembly has gone viral on social media. A video of the speech is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, he was hearing taking a vow that he would make a strong return.

"Mera paani utarta dekh mere kinare par ghar mat basa lena, main samandar hoon lautkar wapas aaunga (Seeing my water recede, do not build a house on my shores; I am the sea and will come back)," Fadnavis had said in the Maharashtra Assembly 5 years ago in December 2019.

In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Don't build a house on my shore when you see my water receding I am the ocean and I will come back."#MaharashtraElection2024pic.twitter.com/zYEwzH1vxK — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) November 23, 2024

The video was shared by several social media users and heaped praise on Fadnavis for the thumping victory.

“Devendra Fadnavis said main samandar hu laut ke aaunga, and today he will prove it. Very happy for this man. Those who deserve it will get it," said a social media user, terming his win a 'great comeback'.

“Devendra Fadnavis is back with a big bang! Mera Paani utarta dekh, mere kinare par ghar mat basa lena, Mai Samandar hoon laut kar wapis aaunga,” another user wrote.