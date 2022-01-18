'Majha Brigade' facilitates dissident leader Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar's return to Punjab Congress

Chandigarh: For Punjab Congress, Monday remained an eventful day with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu stating that the party’s election manifesto will be an indicator of Congress party’s Punjab Chief Minister (CM) face as well as the day marked the return of a dissident who was reinducted in the party by a powerful lobby of ministers from Majha region of Punjab sans Sidhu.

With a long debate and speculations going on in political circles over Congress party’s CM face and the choice tossing between Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu, who was in Amritsar on Monday told media that the party’s election manifesto, which is likely to be released in a few days, will be an indicator of Congress party’s CM face.

Praising the political acumen of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, PPCC president said they have been commendably running the party besides taking all the decisions sagaciously.

On Monday, former Amritsar District Congress Committee (DCC), Rural, president Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar rejoined the Congress in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, both Punjab cabinet ministers.

Sachar, three times DCC, Rural, had on Sunday joined the BJP in presence of BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh. Sachar said all the three ministers, popularly known as Majha Brigade, came to his house to persuade him to change his decision.

Sachar had been sulking ever since Congress announced Jagwinderpal Singh alias Jagga Majithia as party candidate from Majitha assembly constituency and in protest he resigned from Congress to join BJP.

He said, “My main grievance was ignoring my service to the party and denying me a ticket from Majitha assembly constituency, now I have been assured to fulfil my demand during a meeting with In Charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary in Chandigarh on Tuesday.”

Notably, Jagga Majithia is the younger brother of former Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia who, in the recent past, had left Congress to join AAP.

The coming days, however, could be more challenging for the Punjab Congress after the ‘forces’ that played their role in denying ticket to Sachar were exposed and the possible rebellion by Jagga from Majitha.

Notably, Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar is learned to have been asked to come to Delhi to meet the party high command in the evening today.