Major accident in Gujarat's Tapi; 8 killed, two dozen injured in oil tanker-bus collision

Gandhinagar: At least eight persons were killed and 24 injured on Monday(March 2) in a triple collision involving an oil tanker, a Gujarat state transport bus and a private jeep at Pokhran Patia in Tapi district of Gujarat, officials said.

Police said the oil tanker was moving on the wrong side of the highway and they have lodged a complaint against the driver. According to sources, the oil tanker was going from Songadh to Surat while the bus, coming from Kushalgarh, was travelling to Ukai. The accident took place on the National Highway 56 near Pokhran village in Songadh Taluka in the district.

Sources said when the driver of the bus applied brakes to avoid the collision, a jeep with 10 people on board, that was trailing the bus crashed on to it.

The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Vyara Civil Hospital and Songadh's New Civil Hospital.