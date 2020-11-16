हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mandi

Major accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; 7 persons killed — Know what led to mishap

While six people died on the spot, two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

ANI photo

MANDI: In an extremely unfortunate incident, at least seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The incident took place on Monday (November 16). 

One person was also injured in the mishap.

What led to the accident?

The accident took place after the four-wheeler pickup fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said. PTI quoted a police official as saying, at least six people died on the spot, whereas two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). 

President Kovind, PM Modi express grief:

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Mandi road accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. In a tweet, Kovind said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Tags:
MandiMandi accidentHimachal Pradesh
