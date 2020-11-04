Major boost for armed forces! India successfully test fires extended range of Pinaka rocket

In a major boost for the armed forces, India on Wednesday successfully test fired the extended range of Pinaka rocket from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. It successfully achieved a range beyond 45 km.

A total of six rockets were launched in quick succession that hit the target and the tests met complete mission objectives. The development of Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length.

The enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production. The rocket has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was flight tested on November 4.

The design and development have been carried out by Pune based DRDO laboratories, namely Armament Research and Development Establishment, ARDE and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, HEMRL.

Rockets tested have been manufactured by M/s Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology has been transferred. All the flight articles were tracked by Range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance.