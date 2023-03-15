Major Boost For India's First Line of Defence: BSF Gets 119 New Soldiers

Budgam: A passing out parade and attestation ceremony of recruits was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama, in which 119 Recruits, passed out to join BSF. P V Rama Shastri IPS, Additional Director General, BSF ( Western command) was the Chief Guest on the occasion he was accompanied by Ashok Yadav, IG BSF, frontier Kashmir & STC Kashmir. The Chief Guest inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF Recruits Constable.

Addressing the recruits, ADG BSF, wholeheartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and coordination which was the high point of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

In his address, DG BSF congratulated the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of moulding raw village youths, as Well-trained Seema Prahari gave them self-confidence and turned them into disciplined Jawans. He blessed the recruits with a bright future in theirs's life and service.

P V Rama Shastri IPS, Additional Director General, BSF ( Western command) said “ Passing out parade is great time for a recruit, I am glad I joined this function, BSF is known for its best performance.

Speaking on the situation he said, “the situation which is today BSF is doing its job very well be its stopping infiltration or action against drones or anti-tunnel action or it may be smuggling BSF is performing excellent, he added that drone is new medium of smugglers and we are able to control it , we have captured many drones and it’s payload, we with other agencies have busted many gangs and future we will able to take full control on it. Bsf guard the borders and prevent infiltration and if they attempt, we will take lawful action and will prevent all kind of infiltration and we are in control of situations and that strengthen the hands of agencies who are fighting militancy. He added BSF is alert 24x7 we have been successful and will successfully in future too”

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor subjects. Senior officers of the Border Security Force, other sister agencies, parents and family members of the trainees who witnessed felt proud of this memorable parade which they will cherish for a long time.

Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the Recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, and drill border management. Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of STC BSF, Kashmir, their physical efficiency also increased. As a result of which they are now physically, mentally, and professionally prepared to serve the nation during peace & war.

Recruit said we are proud that we are now part of countries best force and we today have taken the oath to keep our country secure even for that we are ready to sacrifice our lives, not only we but our families too have today a proud movement. It’s us like our dream come true. After the Passing Out Parade, a colourful cultural presentation was held which was followed by a BSF band drill.