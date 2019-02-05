Major decline in terror attacks under Narendra Modi govt, says Home Ministry

NEW DELHI: Terror attack in the hinterland of the country saw a major decline since the Narendra Modi government came to power according to the latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data.

The data was presented by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in a written statement in the Parliament.

The MHA said in the last 5 years from 2014 to 2018, the hinterland of the country saw just 6 terror incidents, with 3 in 2014, 1 each in 2015, 2016, 2018 and none in 2017.

The number of civilians and security personnel killed in terror attacks in the last 5 years was 11 each while terrorist killed were 7.

But the situation deteriorated in Kashmir.

The number of terror attacks increased from 222 in 2014 to 614 in 2018 in which 138 civilians and 339 security personnel were killed.

Kashmir saw 1708 terror attacks in the last 5 years. The number of terrorists killed was 838.

Informing the Parliament on the measures taken by the Modi government to check terrorism, Ahir said, "in order to avert terror incidents in the country, there exists close and effective coordination between intelligence and security agencies at the center and the state level. The multi-agency centre (MAC) has been strengthened and reorganized to enable it to function on a 24X7 basis for real time collation and sharing of intelligence with other intelligence agencies & state governments."

He added, "states have also raised special forces to deal with terror incidents and central armed police forces and national security guards have also been stationed at different locations to assist the states in dealing with such incidents"

The number of Left-wing extremism terror attacks in the last 5 years also saw a gradual decline from 1091 in 2014 to 833 in 2018. The number of civilian death also declined due to left-wing extremism from 222 in 2014 to 173 in 2018 while left-wing extremist killed by security forces increased from 63 in 2014 to 225 in 2018.

Northeast also saw a decrease in insurgency-related attacks from 824 in 2014 to 252 in 2018. The number of civilian death decreased from 212 in 2014 to 23 in 2018.

109 security forces personnel died while 508 extremists were killed in the last 5 years.