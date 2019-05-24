Major fire breaks out in a building in Gujarat's Surat, at least 18 student dead

At least 16 people, including students and teachers, were killed when a major fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a building in Surat city of Gujarat. The classes of a coaching institute were being held in the top floor of the Takshashila Arcade building when the fire broke out and in panic, as many as 20 students jumped from the building. Some of them are said to be in critical condition. Most of the students are said to be between the ages of 14-17. More than 50 students were inside the building when the mishap took place and 20 students have been safely evacuated from the building. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

#Breaking: A deadly fire breaks out on the second floor of a coaching center in Surat; 18 fire tenders at the spot. #Surat #SuratFire pic.twitter.com/I9WLCFT4UT — Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 24, 2019

More than 24 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More than 20 people are still stuck inside the building. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. According to the Surat Mayor, eight bodies have been retrieved from the building. As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the building. The fire has been brought under control now. The cooling operation is going on. After cooling off, the reason for the fire will be ascertained.

The Takshashila Arcade is a four-storeyed commercial and residential building. The same building also houses several residential flats that were also affected by the fire. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died in this incident. The state government has asked for an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, asking the state government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," tweeted PM Modi.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah has also expressed his condolences. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident in Surat, Gujarat. My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need," tweeted Shah.

CM Rupani also took to Twitter to offer his condolence. "Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," he tweeted.