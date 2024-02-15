New Delhi: At least seven people died after a massive fire broke out at the main market in Delhi's Alipur on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, the fire broke out at a paint factory in Dayal Market in Alipur, North Delhi. "Seven people died in the fire that erupted in Dayal Market, Alipur. A search operation is underway at the site of the incident," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials.

It was earlier reported that three people have died due to the fire. Delhi Fire Service officials discovered three charred bodies within the factory premises, according to news agency ANI. However, the death toll rose later.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at 5:25 pm, mobilizing a substantial response with 22 fire tenders present at the scene to combat the raging inferno. "As many as 22 fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was extinguished," said fire officials.

"At approximately 9 pm, the fire was successfully contained, and efforts have shifted to the ongoing cooling-off operation," stated a DFS official, providing updates on the situation.

What exactly caused the fire is not known yet but reports said that a blast in the paint factory sparked the massive fire. Fire-fighting operation is still underway in the area. A search operation is also currently underway at the site to ascertain the full extent of the tragedy.