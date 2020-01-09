Major fire breaks out in Noida's ESIC hospital, three fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out in the ESIC hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The blaze was initiated in the battery room in the basement of the hospital which is situated in Sector 24 of Noida. At least four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and they are trying to douse the fire.

All the patients have been safely evacuated from the hospital building. Some of the patients have been kept in ambulances and the rest on the ground inside the hospital premises. A police team is also present at the spot to control any commotion that might take place.

The hospital is not well-equipped with facilities to douse the fire and all the systems installed are completely defective. Due to this, the fire brigades have to go back to their stations to fill water leading to problems in controlling the fire.

This is the third incident of fire within the last 12 hours.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.