New Delhi: A factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area caught fire on Wednesday morning. Fire officials said that no one was hurt in the fire, news agency PTI reported. The fire service of Delhi got a call from a two-storey building in Bawana at 10.30 am. Around 26 fire engines were sent to the location.

The official told PTI, “The fire began from the first floor and it soon spread to the whole building. The operation of putting out the fire is on.”

More details are expected.