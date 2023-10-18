trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676921
NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Major Fire Engulfs Factory In Delhi's Bawana; 26 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

 A factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Major Fire Engulfs Factory In Delhi's Bawana; 26 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot IANS

New Delhi: A factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area caught fire on Wednesday morning. Fire officials said that no one was hurt in the fire, news agency PTI reported. The fire service of Delhi got a call from a two-storey building in Bawana at 10.30 am. Around 26 fire engines were sent to the location.

The official told PTI, “The fire began from the first floor and it soon spread to the whole building. The operation of putting out the fire is on.”

More details are expected.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?