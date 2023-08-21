Major Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir, 2 Terrorists Killed

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Balakote sector of Poonch district and killed two infiltrators. The security forces also recovered one AK-47, two magazines, and as many hand grenades.

"Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the Line of Control from opposite own Balakote Sector," an official statement from Jammu-based defense PRO read.

Based on these inputs, the surveillance grid was tightened and troops were put on alert and multiple ambushes were also placed at suitable locations, the statement added.



On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the Line of Control, taking advantage of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage, and undulating ground in the Hamirpur area of the Balakote sector.

"As the terrorists reached near ambush sites, they were challenged by alert forces and then engaged them in effective fire. This forced terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions," the PRO said.

"However effective fire hit one terrorist and he fell down on the ground near the LoC," the statement added.

Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations were launched in the afternoon after the improvement of weather conditions and visibility.

"The search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades, and Pak-origin medicines... During the search, blood trails leading toward LoC were also detected. As per intelligence inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from troops but still managed to return across the LoC and later they succumbed to their injuries."