Yamuna Expressway

Major mishap on Yamuna Expressway, all car passengers charred to death; know what led to the accident

According to an eye-witness, police and fire brigade team workers reached the spot almost an hour after the accident.

Major mishap on Yamuna Expressway, all car passengers charred to death; know what led to the accident
File Photo

AGRA: In an extremely unfortunate accident on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, all passengers travelling in a car were charred to death after their vehicle collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction. The road mishap took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 22). 

The impact of the collision was so huge that the car caught flames and engulfed everyone sitting inside it. According to an eye-witness, police and fire brigade team workers reached the spot almost an hour after the accident. He said the victims inside the car were screaming for help, yet no one came to their rescue. 

The eye-witness added that the container truck was bearing a Nagaland number and was coming from the oppsite direction, which possibly led to the accident. All the passengers in the car were travelling from Lucknow to Delhi.

A team of police is on the spot and is investigating the matter. 

Yamuna ExpresswayYamuna Expressway accidentRoad accidentYamuna e-way accidentRoad MishapAgra accident
