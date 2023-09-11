trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660952
Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Babul Supriyo Gets Renewable Energy, Indranil Sen Made Tourism Minister

The erstwhile state food processing industries and horticulture minister, Gulam Rabbani will continue to be a minister but without any department for the time being.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday brought a major reshuffle in the state cabinet bringing about crucial changes in the important departments of six ministers. Under the change the state tourism department was taken away from the jurisdiction of singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo.

He holds the parallel portfolios of the state information technology and electronics department, which he will continue to hold. Apart from that Supriyo was given the additional charge of the department for unconventional energy.


The new tourism minister will be another singer-turned-politician Indranil Sen.In the reshuffle the state forest minister, Jyoti Priya Mullick gets the additional charge of the state public enterprises and industrial reconstruction department.

The state panchayat affairs & rural affairs minister, Pradip Majumdar was given the additional charge of the state cooperation department. The erstwhile state cooperation minister, Arup Roy was given the charge of West Bengal food processing industries and horticulture department.

The erstwhile state food processing industries and horticulture minister, Gulam Rabbani will continue to be a minister but without any department for the time being.

