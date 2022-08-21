NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Major reshuffle in Gujarat cabinet before polls, Rajendra Trivedi stripped off Revenue dept - Details here

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi has been given the charge of Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS).

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:49 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Major reshuffle in Gujarat cabinet before polls, Rajendra Trivedi stripped off Revenue dept - Details here

Gandhinagar: With a few months left for the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the state government made a major rejig in the cabinet on Saturday (August 20, 2022) night. The Revenue Department has been taken away from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry has been taken away from Purnesh Modi. Both Ministries will now be held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

According to the state government notification, Trivedi will continue to hold Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi has been given the charge of Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS). 

Pertinent to mention, Rajendra Trivedi who has been removed from the revenue department is considered to be the number 2 in the Gujarat government. When Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister, it was Trivedi who took oath immediately after him.

During his tenure as the Revenue Minister, Trivedi had conducted surprise inspections of many offices of the department. He remained in news due to his sudden inspections. Both Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi are among the ten Cabinet Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government. 

Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister last September, following the entire Gujarat cabinet was asked to resign by the top BJP leadership.Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated for December this year. 

Live Tv

GujaratGujarat governmentGujarat cabinetAssembly Elections In GujaratGujarat Assembly electionsRajendra TrivediRevenue DepartmentRoad and Building Ministrycm bhupendra patel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?