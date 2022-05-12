हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agra-Yamuna Express Highway

Major road accident on Yamuna Express Highway, 5 killed

Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries, the police told PTI.

Major road accident on Yamuna Express Highway, 5 killed
Representational image

Noida: Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.

Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said. 

(More details awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Agra-Yamuna Express HighwayYamuna ExpresswayNoidaaccidentNoida news
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 2,827 new cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Demolition Drive: Bulldozers reach Assam