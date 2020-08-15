Major Shweta Pandey: Flag Officer who assisted PM Narendra Modi hoist tricolor at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) unfurled the tricolour at Red Fort in the national capital and addressed the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Notably, the Prime Minister was assisted by woman Army officer — Shweta Pandey, as he hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Major Shweta Pandey is an Electronics and Mechanical engineers at the Indian Army's 505 base workshops.

She was commissioned in March 2012 at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Her father Raj Ratan Pandey was an Additional Director in the Finance Department of the Uttar Pradesh government while her mother Amita Pandey is a professor of Sanskrit and Hindi.