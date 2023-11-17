Srinagar: In a major anti-terror operation, security forces gunned down five terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Friday, official sources said. The encounter, which started on Thursday afternoon, continued till Friday morning, as the terrorists were hiding in two different locations. The security forces have not yet recovered the bodies of the slain terrorists, as the operation is still going on.

Meanwhile, in another operation, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector on Wednesday. Two terrorists, including a top commander of LeT, Bashir Ahmed Malik, were killed in the gunfight. Malik was responsible for facilitating the infiltration of several terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Jammu and Kashmir, and his elimination is a major setback for the terror network across the LoC, the army said.

The army launched Operation Kali in Uri sector on Wednesday, based on specific intelligence about the possible infiltration of terrorists. The security forces ambushed the terrorists when they were crossing the LoC, and engaged them in a heavy exchange of fire. One terrorist was killed in the initial contact, while the other was neutralized after a search operation in the area.

The security forces recovered two AK series rifles, two pistols, four Chinese hand grenades, ammunition, medicines, eatables, Pakistani currency and a Pakistani national identity card from the slain terrorists.

The army said that the operation was carried out in adverse weather and difficult terrain conditions, and praised the coordination and synergy between the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The army also said that it will continue to thwart any attempts by the terrorists to disturb the peace and security in the state.