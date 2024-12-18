Major Success For Security Forces: Police Recover Narcotics, Illegal Arms In Kupwara

In a major success for security forces, a narco-terror consignment in the Amrohi area near the Line of Control (LoC) was busted in a joint operation by the Kupwara Police and the Indian Army. Acting on credible inputs, the teams launched a search operation in Chinotra of Village Amrohi, recovering 4 packets of heroin-like substance weighing approximately 3 kg and 798 grams (including packing).

Additionally, arms and ammunition, including 4 pistols and 6 magazines, were recovered from the spot, which had been concealed by unknown terrorists with criminal intent. In this regard, a case was also filed under the NDPS Act, and UAPA, and an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators and establish backward and forward linkages.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kupwara Police has made remarkable progress in its fight against the drug menace and narco-terror activities in the district throughout 2024. Today, 7 individuals were detained under the PIT NDPS Act, taking the total number of detentions under this Act to 14 for the year.

Furthermore, 3 residential properties have been attached under the UAPA in connection with terror-related activities, reflecting the firm resolve of the Kupwara Police to target those supporting and facilitating terrorism.

In the last three months, 20 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in the district, raising the total number of cases registered so far in 2024 to 67. In these cases, 103 drug peddlers have been arrested, demonstrating the relentless crackdown on narcotics in the region.

The sustained efforts of the Kupwara Police have led to significant seizures of contraband and proceeds of crime. So far this year, seizures include 21.82 kilograms of heroin, 2.37 kilograms of charas, 30 kilograms of poppy husk, 202 bottles of illicit liquor, and ?93,705 in cash. Additionally, 5 residential properties belonging to drug peddlers have been attached as part of proactive measures to dismantle drug networks operating in the district.

The police remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the drug menace, combating terrorism, and ensuring the safety and security of the region. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Public cooperation remains a cornerstone in maintaining law and order and achieving the shared goal of a drug-free and terror-free society.