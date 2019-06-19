Major terror attack foiled as Jammu and Kashmir police arrest five Hizbul Mujahideen supporters

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested five people, who are believed to be associates of terrorists belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, in Shopian. The police said that a major terror attack has been foiled with the arrest of these people. Sources told Zee Media said that all these Hizb sympathisers were arrested on the basis of specific inputs.

The arrested people were identified as Aqib Nazir Rathar, Amir Majeed Wani, Sameer Ahmed Bhat, Faisal Farooq Ahanger and Rayees Ahmed Ganai. During questioning, it was revealed that Hizbul terrorists were planning to target police and security forces by planting an IED in Shopian. The security forces have also recovered a sophisticated IED from the possession of arrested people.

Meanwhile, some fresh inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies have suggested that Pakistan-based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are planning to carry out major attacks targeting military installations and convoys of security forces.

Sources told Zee Media that LeT and JeM are planning to carry out fidayeen attacks targeting the security forces and their camps in both South and North Kashmir. The intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-based terror outfits will try to target the convoys of security forces in the Baramulla sector in north Kashmir and on Srinagar-Kupwara Highway. It is also possible that the terrorists would target the security personnel deployed near the Line of Control forces.

It is to be noted that Pakistan had recently warned of a Pulwama-like terror attack on the Indian security forces in South Kashmir and shared credible inputs with the office of the National Security Advisor of India. The Indian agencies acted on Pakistan's inputs and have collected credible actionable inputs which suggest that there would be more attacks in both South and North Kashmir in the days to come.