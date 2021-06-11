Major terror plan foiled, Punjab police seize huge cache of foreign-made weapons

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Thursday night seized a huge cache of foreign-made pistols, and arrested a weapons smuggler with alleged links to Pakistan-based terrorist outfit and anti-India pro-Khalistani elements based in USA, Canada and UK. He is reportedly to have been operating on the directions of a US-based handler.

Giving details of the seizure, DGP Dinkar Gupta disclosed that the weapons were meant for carrying out terrorist activities in various parts of India.

Jagjit Singh, 25 was arrested from near Kathunangal, Amritsar on Thursday night by a team of Punjab Internal Security Wing, SSOC Amritsar, Gupta said. The SSOC Amritsar intercepted a car at a specially laid police naka on Amritsar-Batala road, Kathunangal village.

The team recovered two nylon bags containing 48 foreign-made pistols of different foreign make along with magazines and ammunition. The cache included 19 pistols 9 mm (Zigana-Made in Turkey), 37 Magazines and 45 rounds; 9 Pistols of .30 bore (Made in China) and 22 Magazines; 19 Pistols of .30 bore (Star mark), 38 Magazines and 148 rounds; and 1 Pistol of 9mm (Baretta-Italian) and 2 Magazines.

The DGP said preliminary investigations had revealed that Jagjit had been directed by Darmanjit Singh, a former gangster and criminal, to collect this weapon consignment.

Jagjit Singh has been in touch with Darman, who is currently in USA. During his stay in Dubai from 2017 to December 2020, Jagjit was in touch with Darman Kahlon who motivated him to work for him.

The mastermind of this smuggling racket, Darman had reportedly tasked Jagjit to collect and conceal the weapon consignment and wait for further instructions for the delivery of the pistols, said the DGP. Open-ended warrants for Darmanjot Singh have been obtained.

Darmanjot Singh of village Talwandi Khumman, PS Kathunanagal, Amritsar was involved in various criminal activities in Punjab before escaped to USA in 2017 to evade arrest.

He facilitated the escape of notorious gangster Harwinder Singh from police custody in 2017. Along with his associates, he mounted an attack on the police escort party and managed to get Harwinder Singh to flee.

An FIR was registered on May 12, 2017 in PS Civil Lines Batala and Darman was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in January, 2020 by the court of JMIC Batala in 2017.

In 2020, during his stay in America, Darmanjot Singh funded a criminal group with Rs 2 Lakh in Punjab to purchase illegal weapons for carrying out anti-India activities. Ten members of his criminal group were arrested by SSOC Amritsar and seven pistols 32 bore were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered in this case by PS SSOC Amritsar on Novermber 10, 2020.

The DGP said an FIR under Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 20 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 120, 120-B IPC and 25 Arms Act, PS SSOC, Amritsar has been registered on dated June 10, 2021 with regard to last night’s seizure.

Further investigation is on to unearth the whole nexus, he said.

The Punjab Police, which has launched a relentless drive against the nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist elements who are trying to disturb the peace, communal harmony and destabilize the state, has busted 44 terror modules over the last 4 years.

Besides, 283 terrorists/criminals have been arrested, and 21 Rifles, 163 Revolvers/Pistols, 38 hand grenades, 10 drones, 5 Satellite phone, 2 Walkie-Talkie sets and RDX have been seized in this period.

