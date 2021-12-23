हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Major tragedy averted! 5kg IED planted on Srinagar road detected, destroyed by forces

The bomb was destroyed on the spot through controlled detonation.

Major tragedy averted! 5kg IED planted on Srinagar road detected, destroyed by forces
File Photo

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a potentially massive tragedy as they detected and destroyed a 5kg IED (improvised explosive device) planted on Srinagar road in Wanpora.

A joint search operation was launched by Pulwama police, Army and CRPF after receiving intelligence that terrorists have planted an IED on the road.

After the bomb was found, it was destroyed on the spot through controlled detonation.

“The IED weighed approx 5 kgs and was assembled in a container. Bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on spot through controlled detonation,” said the security officials in a statement.

Following the operation, a case was registered and an investigation has been initiated. The security officials have rounded up few suspects for questioning.

“With the timely action a major tragedy has been averted,” said the officials.

