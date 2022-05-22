हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Biplab Kumar Deb

Major tragedy averted, ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb disembarks from helicopter after it develops technical snag

Biplab Kumar Deb was scheduled to fly to Khowai district to attend some government programmes and later reached there by road.

Major tragedy averted, ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb disembarks from helicopter after it develops technical snag
File photo

Agartala: Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday had to disembark from a helicopter after it developed a technical snag. Deb, who was scheduled to fly to Khowai district to attend some government programmes, later reached there by road.

The former chief minister reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala around 11.15 AM and boarded the helicopter. However, when the pilot started the engine, he found a technical snag and requested Deb to disembark from the chopper.

A senior AAI official said that trial runs were conducted later.

"The chopper could not take off and has been parked in the hangar. In the aviation sector such technical snags are common," he added. 

