Major Train Tragedy Averted; Kisan Express Splits Near Bijnor, Operations Disrupted



A potential disaster was narrowly avoided in the early hours of Sunday when the Dhanbad-bound Kisan Express experienced a mechanical failure near Seohara railway station in Bijnor, leading to the train splitting into two sections. The incident caused significant disruption, particularly for passengers on board who were heading to the U.P. police constable recruitment exam.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. when the coupling between coaches S3 and S4 of the Kisan Express broke as the train was passing through Chakrajmal railway station. This mechanical failure resulted in the train being divided, with 13 coaches detaching from the engine and coming to a halt on the tracks, while the remaining eight coaches continued with the locomotive.

Passenger Response and Immediate Actions

As the speed of the detached coaches reduced and the air conditioning systems shut down, passengers initially believed that someone had activated the emergency chain. The train's guard quickly noticed the issue and communicated with the loco pilot, G.K. Rastogi. By this time, the front section of the train had already reached Seohara station, while the detached coaches came to a stop at Raipur.

Railway officials in Moradabad were immediately informed, and a rescue engine was sent to retrieve the stranded coaches at Raipur. After being brought to Seohara, engineers worked to disconnect the faulty sleeper coach and successfully reconnected both sections of the train. The Kisan Express was able to resume its journey towards Moradabad at approximately 7:38 a.m.

Impact on Exam Candidates

The incident led to significant delays, which sparked frustration among passengers, particularly those en route to the U.P. police constable recruitment exam. To mitigate the disruption, railway authorities, in coordination with local police, arranged for five buses to transport the candidates to their respective exam centers in Moradabad and Bareilly. Additionally, an express train was temporarily halted to accommodate some of the affected candidates.