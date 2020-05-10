Majority of COVID-19 cases in Delhi mild or asymptomatic: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 10) urged the migrant workers in the national capital to stay and not travel back to their homes on foot, saying 'it's unsafe'. He said the government is arranging more trains for them.

"We are arranging more trains for migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," he said in a video message.

Speaking of the coronavirus cases in the city, Kejriwal said with 381 new cases, the tally in the national capital stands at 6,923. "In Delhi, 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. We have made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild symptoms. Among the total 6,923 cases, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals whereas rest are getting treatment at their homes or quarantine centres," the Chief Minister said.

He added that at least 82 per cent of 73 coronavirus deaths in the national capital were of those who were above the age of 50. "We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said the government has also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances. "They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.